Dail hears how it’s not only homes crumbling but families also amid defective block crisis

The Dail has been told that it is not just homes that are crumbling because of the defective concrete block crisis but families are crumbling too.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty pressed the Finance Minister this week on an update on the issue of mortgageability of affected properties.

He told the Minister that six months on, homeowners are still in limbo.

Minister Michael McGrath says he will continue to liaise with his department, the Housing Department and the banking sector on the matter.

Deputy Doherty however told Minister McGrath that time really is of the essence for defective block homeowners: