DCSDC seeking local tourism reps to join Tourism Strategy Working Group

Derry City and Strabane District Council are seeking local tourism representatives to join the Tourism Strategy Working Group, to inform the delivery of the district-wide Tourism strategy.

Representatives will oversee the implementation of the strategy on behalf of the sector, and support development of any emerging strategies, in partnership with other strategic stakeholders, such as Tourism NI.

The Council is inviting private sector representatives within the Tourism industry to join the Tourism Strategy Working Group to help inform the delivery of current policies, and support the development of emerging strategies.

The current, Derry City & Strabane District Council Tourism Strategy, sets out priorities and activities with the aim of increasing visitor spend to £100 million and create 1000 additional jobs in the sector by 2025.

Mayor Cllr Patricia Logue is encouraging members of the local private sector with an expertise in tourism to consider putting themselves forward for the role, as their knowledge and experience is invaluable.

She also thanked private sector representatives for their contribution and commitment to the development to the strategy to date.