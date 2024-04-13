Donegal defeat Tyrone in Ulster Minor Championship

Donegal have beaten Tyrone 2-12 to 1-8 in Round 2 of the Ulster Minor Football Championship in Ballyshannon this afternoon.

Barry Ward’s side were playing into a stiff breeze in the first half but managed to go in level at the break thanks to a Colm O’Dochairtaigh goal just before the interval.

It was one-way-traffic at the beginning of the 2nd half as Donegal hit 1-5 without reply to go 2-8 to 0-6 up, with O’Dochairtaigh netting his second goal of the game.

Tyrone fought hard to get back in the contest and a goal gave them a glimmer of hope, but it was Donegal who finished stronger and ran out worthy winners.

This is the Tir Chonaill men’s 2nd victory on the bounce as they defeated Fermanagh in their first game last weekend on a score of 3-13 to 1-4.

Also in Section A today, Monaghan defeated Fermanagh 4-10 to 0-8.

Ryan Ferry reported live from Fr. Tierney Park in Ballyshannon at full time…