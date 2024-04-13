Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal defeat Tyrone in Ulster Minor Championship

Donegal have beaten Tyrone 2-12 to 1-8 in Round 2 of the Ulster Minor Football Championship in Ballyshannon this afternoon.

Barry Ward’s side were playing into a stiff breeze in the first half but managed to go in level at the break thanks to a Colm O’Dochairtaigh goal just before the interval.

It was one-way-traffic at the beginning of the 2nd half as Donegal hit 1-5 without reply to go 2-8 to 0-6 up, with O’Dochairtaigh netting his second goal of the game.

Tyrone fought hard to get back in the contest and a goal gave them a glimmer of hope, but it was Donegal who finished stronger and ran out worthy winners.

This is the Tir Chonaill men’s 2nd victory on the bounce as they defeated Fermanagh in their first game last weekend on a score of 3-13 to 1-4.

Also in Section A today, Monaghan defeated Fermanagh 4-10 to 0-8.

Ryan Ferry reported live from Fr. Tierney Park in Ballyshannon at full time…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

cyberbullying 1
News, Top Stories

New anti-bullying courses to be introduced in schools this September

13 April 2024
Duncan_Smith-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour’s spokesperson on Health calls for reform of disability rights

13 April 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach Simon Harris “horrified” by Sydney attack

13 April 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured after Co. Down shooting

13 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

cyberbullying 1
News, Top Stories

New anti-bullying courses to be introduced in schools this September

13 April 2024
Duncan_Smith-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour’s spokesperson on Health calls for reform of disability rights

13 April 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach Simon Harris “horrified” by Sydney attack

13 April 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured after Co. Down shooting

13 April 2024
Binbane
News, Top Stories

€10,000 to be invested in Blue Stack Way walking trail

13 April 2024
Pearse Dail DCB
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail hears how it’s not only homes crumbling but families also amid defective block crisis

13 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube