The Donegal hurlers have beaten Armagh in their first game of the Nickey Rackard Cup at the Athletic Grounds this evening.

The game finished 0-22 to 1-12 in favour of Mickey McCann’s side, as the Tir Choniall men were able to chip away at the score board in the second half to get out of Armagh with the win.

Donegal will play their 2nd game against Mayo next weekend in Letterkenny.

Shaun Casey was in Armagh and he gave us his report at full time…