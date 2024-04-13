Donegal overcome Armagh to progress to Ulster U20 Semi Final

Donegal have beaten Armagh by 1-6 to 0-7 in the U20 Ulster Championship at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny this afternoon.

A first half goal from Carl Joseph Molloy was pivotal in what was a closely contested match in blustery conditions.

Donegal have now won 3 games out of 3 and have progressed to the Ulster semi-final in 2 weeks time, for which they will have home advantage.

Armagh, meanwhile, must play a quarter final against Monaghan if they are to make it to a semi final.

Ryan Ferry reported live at full time from O’Donnell Park…