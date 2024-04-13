Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal U20 selector Brendan Kilcoyne reflects on a “tough battle in tricky conditions”

The Donegal U20 side have beaten Armagh by 1-6 to 0-7 in the Ulster Championship at O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

Carl Joseph Molloy struck a first half goal and it was a score that proved to be crucial as Donegal ran out 2 point winners in blustery conditions in Letterkenny.

The result means Donegal progress to play a home semi-final in two weeks time while Armagh must play a quarter final against Monaghan next weekend.

Donegal selector Brendan Kilcoyne spoke to Ryan Ferry after the game and was delighted to have come out on the right side of the result.

He described it as a “tough battle in tricky conditions”…

cyberbullying 1
News, Top Stories

New anti-bullying courses to be introduced in schools this September

13 April 2024
Duncan_Smith-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour’s spokesperson on Health calls for reform of disability rights

13 April 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach Simon Harris “horrified” by Sydney attack

13 April 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured after Co. Down shooting

13 April 2024
Advertisement

