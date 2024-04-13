Mickey McCann reacts to Donegal hurlers’ victory over Armagh

Donegal’s senior hurlers travelled to the Athletic Grounds to take on Armagh in the first game of the Nickey Rackard Cup this evening.

The Tir Chonaill men scored the last 5 points of the game as they ran out worthy 0-22 to 1-12 winners.

Liam McKinney was the key man as he hit 6 points from play to keep the scoreboard ticking over in a closely contested match.

Donegal will play Mayo next weekend in their 2nd game and manager Mickey McCann says they could be “the team to beat” in the Nickey Rackard Cup.

McCann spoke to Shaun Casey at a blustery Athletic Grounds at full time…