Mickey McCann reacts to Donegal hurlers’ victory over Armagh

Donegal manager Mickey McCann

Donegal’s senior hurlers travelled to the Athletic Grounds to take on Armagh in the first game of the Nickey Rackard Cup this evening.

The Tir Chonaill men scored the last 5 points of the game as they ran out worthy 0-22 to 1-12 winners.

Liam McKinney was the key man as he hit 6 points from play to keep the scoreboard ticking over in a closely contested match.

Donegal will play Mayo next weekend in their 2nd game and manager Mickey McCann says they could be “the team to beat” in the Nickey Rackard Cup.

McCann spoke to Shaun Casey at a blustery Athletic Grounds at full time…

Top Stories

cyberbullying 1
News, Top Stories

New anti-bullying courses to be introduced in schools this September

13 April 2024
Duncan_Smith-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour’s spokesperson on Health calls for reform of disability rights

13 April 2024
Candle
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach Simon Harris “horrified” by Sydney attack

13 April 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man seriously injured after Co. Down shooting

13 April 2024
