New anti-bullying courses to be introduced in schools this September

 

More anti-bullying classes are to be introduced to primary and secondary schools from this September.

Education Minister, Norma Foley, says she hopes the initiative will help to address bullying and prevent a ‘scourge’ amongst young people.

The lessons have been created by the Anti-Bullying Centre in Dublin City University and follow on from the FUSE anti-bullying and online safety programme launched in schools in 2019.

The new modules include supports for first years in their transition to post-primary, such as encountering new technology, new friendships and new places, and dealing with on and offline relationships.

13 April 2024
