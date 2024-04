A late Kyle McFadden goal for Ramelton Mariners was enough to get them the point they needed to be crowned Old Orchard Division 2 Champions this afternoon.

Mariners travelled to take on Ballybofey United in Dreenan knowing a draw would be enough to claim the title.

However, the Ramelton side found themselves 1-0 down heading into the final stages, before McFadden popped up with the all-important equaliser to hand Mariners the league title.