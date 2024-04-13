Taoiseach Simon Harris “horrified” by Sydney attack

Six people have died and many others are injured after a multiple stabbing at a shopping centre in Sydney, Austalia.

A man – believed to be the single, lone, attacker – has been shot by Police.

Hundreds of people ran in terror from the Westfield Complex near Bondi Beach, after the horror attack began, shortly before 4pm local time.

Assistant Commissioner for New South Wales Police, Anthony Cooke, has confirmed a young child is among the victims.

Taoiseach Simon Harris says he’s “horrified” by the attack.

In a statement on X, he said he will reach out to the Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese personally, but for now, he says “the thoughts and prayers of everyone in Ireland are with our Australian friends”

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it’s aware of the attack and is ready to provide consular assistance if required.