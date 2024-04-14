Armagh hit 3 first-half goals to power into Ulster Semi-Final

First-half goals from Conor Turbitt, Jarlath Og Burns and Stefan Campbell set Armagh firmly on their way to defeating Fermanagh 3-11 to 0-09 in their Ulster Senior Championship Quarter-Final clash at Brewster Park this afternoon.

The Orchard men started brightly and hit 2-2 before Fermanagh managed to register their first score.

Campbell’s goal on 28 minutes left Fermanagh with a mountain to climb as the Erne side headed for the interval 3-04 to 0-02 in arrears.

Both sides exchanged points in the 2nd half but the damage was well and truly done in the first period and Armagh comfortably saw out the win.

They will now play in an Ulster Semi Final against Down as they defeated Antrim last night on a scoreline of 0-13 to 0-09.

Donegal open their Ulster Championship campaign against Derry next Saturday evening at Celtic Park.