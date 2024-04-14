Donegal had least amount of penalty point offences compared to rest of country

Last year Donegal received the least amount of offences which incurred penalty points for drivers, when compared to other counties.

The analysis of figures, released by the Road Safety Authority, was conducted by the Sunday Independent and published today.

Offaly held the largest number, with around 1 in 20 of all registered drivers in the county picking up points.

Penalty points given for speeding were the most common offence, taking up three quarters of all penalty point offences.

