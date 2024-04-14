Letterkenny Rovers are Division 1 Champions

Letterkenny Rovers have claimed the Temple Domestic Appliances Division 1 title after beating Donegal Town 3-1 at Leck View this afternoon.

Rovers knew they needed just 1 point to secure the title today but found themselves a goal down after just 7 minutes.

Donegal Town’s lead was short-lived, however, as Caolan McConnell netted just a minute later to level matters.

Blustery weather conditions made it difficult for either team to take control of the game as the sides went in all square at half time.

It was Rovers who pushed on in the 2nd period and goals from Lee McMonagle and Joel Gorman sent the Letterkenny side on their way to the league title.

Chris Ashmore was at Leck View for Highland Radio this afternoon. He reported live at full time…