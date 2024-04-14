McConnell reacts to “great day for the club” as Rovers win league title

Letterkenny Rovers have been crowned Temple Domestic Appliances Division 1 Champions after defeating Donegal Town by 3 goals to 1 at a blustery Leck View this afternoon.

Goals from Caolan McConnell, Lee McMonagle and Joel Gorman set Stephen McConnell’s men on their way to victory after falling behind after only 7 minutes.

Rovers still have 2 games to play in the league and have the opportunity to go unbeaten throughout the whole season which is something manager McConnell says is important to the team.

He spoke to Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore at full time in Letterkenny…