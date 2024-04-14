Most Rev. Alan McGuckian installed as Bishop of Down and Connor

Bishop Alan McGuckian has been formally installed as Bishop of Down and Connor at a special mass in Belfast’s St Peter’s Cathedral.

Prior to his appointment to the second biggest diocese on the island, Bishop McGuckian was Bishop of Raphoe, and he was prayed for at churches in Donegal today.

During his homily, Bishop McGuckian spoke on the importance of peace, and the role of Christians in promoting peace both home and abroad……..

As the mass ended, Bishop McGuckian welcomed visitors from Donegal, saying a part of his heart will always be in the Diocese where he first served as a bishop……………