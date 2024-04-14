Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Most Rev. Alan McGuckian installed as Bishop of Down and Connor

Bishop Alan McGuckian has been formally installed as Bishop of Down and Connor at a special mass in Belfast’s St Peter’s Cathedral.

Prior to his appointment to the second biggest diocese on the island, Bishop McGuckian was Bishop of Raphoe, and he was prayed for at churches in Donegal today.

During his homily, Bishop McGuckian spoke on the importance of peace, and the role of Christians in promoting peace both home and abroad……..

As the mass ended, Bishop McGuckian welcomed visitors from Donegal, saying a part of his heart will always be in the Diocese where he first served as a bishop……………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

McGuckian 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Most Rev. Alan McGuckian installed as Bishop of Down and Connor

14 April 2024
penalty points
News, Top Stories

Donegal had least amount of penalty point offences compared to rest of country

14 April 2024
A1 - Ireland is Full (6)
News, Top Stories

Niall McConnell announces candidacy in local elections, Lifford-Stranorlar

14 April 2024
Fergal-Landy
News, Top Stories

Fergal Landy named as Labour’s candidate for Midlands North West constituency in EU elections

14 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

McGuckian 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Most Rev. Alan McGuckian installed as Bishop of Down and Connor

14 April 2024
penalty points
News, Top Stories

Donegal had least amount of penalty point offences compared to rest of country

14 April 2024
A1 - Ireland is Full (6)
News, Top Stories

Niall McConnell announces candidacy in local elections, Lifford-Stranorlar

14 April 2024
Fergal-Landy
News, Top Stories

Fergal Landy named as Labour’s candidate for Midlands North West constituency in EU elections

14 April 2024
cost building homes
News, Top Stories

Development contributions related to home construction costs waived for another year

14 April 2024
paul deehan 2
News, Top Stories

Missing person appeal – Paul Deehan (McDaid)

14 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube