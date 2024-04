Progress has been made on Uisce Eireann taking over the Tullygay Group Water Scheme.

Residents on the scheme have been plagued by repeated water outages.

Donegal County Council has confirmed that the tender to have all essential equipment on the Tullygay Group Water Scheme replaced and brought up to Uisce Eireann standards before the takeover has been received and is expected to be reviewed in the coming weeks.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly has welcomed the progress: