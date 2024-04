Yesterday Gardai in the Ballyshannon area identified a motorist that was using their mobile phone whilst driving. Upon use of the active mobility device, it was found that the vehicles tax was expired 954 days. A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued and the vehicle seized.

Another driver was also found through the use of the active mobility device where their vehicle was not taxed for 773 days. A Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued and the vehicle was seized.