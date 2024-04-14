Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
What is Drifting – Pro Drivers Lee McFadden and Darragh Spencer

Donegal would be seen as a rallying hotbed and is a county which has a passion for motorsport, but drifting wouldn’t be regarded as the most popular.

Of all the motorsports around the world, Drifting is now the fastest growing and here in Donegal, not many people would know that we have two men who compete professionally at the top level in Ireland.

Darragh Spencer has already won the Irish Pro title while Lee McFadden hopes to challenge for honours this year.

Both joined Oisin Kelly in studio this week to explain what Drifting is and how they compete in their sport:

 

Lee McFadden starting a run on the Irish Drift Championship

 

Darragh Spencer on a qualifying run

Lee and Darragh competing in a battle

McGuckian 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Most Rev. Alan McGuckian installed as Bishop of Down and Connor

14 April 2024
penalty points
News, Top Stories

Donegal had least amount of penalty point offences compared to rest of country

14 April 2024
A1 - Ireland is Full (6)
News, Top Stories

Niall McConnell announces candidacy in local elections, Lifford-Stranorlar

14 April 2024
Fergal-Landy
News, Top Stories

Fergal Landy named as Labour’s candidate for Midlands North West constituency in EU elections

14 April 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

