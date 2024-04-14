What is Drifting – Pro Drivers Lee McFadden and Darragh Spencer

Donegal would be seen as a rallying hotbed and is a county which has a passion for motorsport, but drifting wouldn’t be regarded as the most popular.

Of all the motorsports around the world, Drifting is now the fastest growing and here in Donegal, not many people would know that we have two men who compete professionally at the top level in Ireland.

Darragh Spencer has already won the Irish Pro title while Lee McFadden hopes to challenge for honours this year.

Both joined Oisin Kelly in studio this week to explain what Drifting is and how they compete in their sport:

Lee McFadden starting a run on the Irish Drift Championship

Darragh Spencer on a qualifying run



Lee and Darragh competing in a battle

