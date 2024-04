The Teams of the 2024 Lidl National Football Leagues have been revealed.

In this year’s Division 2 selection, newly-crowned champions Kildare are the big winners, with six players included.

Five players from runners-up Tyrone, who were also promoted, make the cut along with three players from Donegal and one from Tipperary.

Donegal trio Abigail Temple Asokuh, captain Niamh McLaughlin and Susanne White have all been named in the team.