Bus Eireann pledge to introduce accessible busses on route from Derry to Galway

Bus Eireann says it intends making accessible buses available on the Route 64 Derry to Galway service, with July 1st the target date to implement the plan.

It follows a meeting between Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh and senior officials, including the head of the Expressway service.

Cllr. Kavanagh says at the moment, callers to Bus Eireann with queries are simply told it is not an accessible route.

He says that’s totally unsatisfactory, particularly given that many people need to travel for Letterkenny for health care services in both Sligo and Galway.

He pointed out to Bus Eireann that although there are stops on the route that may not be accessible, the stops at Letterkenny, Sligo and Galway are accessible, so there is no reason not to provide an accessible bus on that basis.

He said he doesn’t believe that much modification, if any, would be needed at Ballybofey or Ballyshannon to make those stops accessible, and work can be done on other stops in the future.

In response the head of expressway Andrew Yates agreed that there would be an accessible service from this Summer, and the other stops would be reviewed for accessibility.