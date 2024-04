This week on the DL Debate – Oisin Kelly and Pauric Hilferty preview the Derry Donegal Ulster Championship Quarter Final with former Donegal player John Gildea, Derry’s 93 All Ireland winning player and ex senior manager Damian Cassidy and Highland Pundit Brendan Kilcoyne.

The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: