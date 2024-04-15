Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DMG MOTORS announce CUPRA ZER0 Limits Event taking place from April 15th – 30th.

CUPRA ZER0 Limits Event

15th – 30th April @ DMG Motors

  • Incredible ‘242’ offers at DMG MOTORS from April  15th – 30th
  • 0% APR PCP finance available on Born, Formentor and Ateca
  • *€1,000 Deposit Contribution across all models

DMG MOTORS  is thrilled to announce the CUPRA ZER0 Limits Event taking place from April 15th – 30th. This exclusive event invites customers to experience the one of Irelands fastest growing car brands with incredible offers available across the entire range.

During this limited-time event, customers can explore the latest CUPRA models, renowned for their cutting-edge design, performance, and innovative technology. DMG MOTORS will showcase the lineup of exceptional petrol, diesel, PHEV and electric vehicles.

Customers can also avail of incredible ‘Zero Limit’ offers including finance from  0% APR PCP with a €1,000 Deposit Contribution towards your new model.

 

APRIL OFFERS AT DMG MOTORS

CUPRA Born from €229 per month

0% APR PCP Finance including a 3 Year CUPRA Care Pack and a €1,000 Deposit Contribution

CUPRA Formentor from €269 per month

0% APR PCP Finance including a 3 Year CUPRA Care Pack and a €1,000 Deposit Contribution

CUPRA Ateca from €359 per month

0% PCP Finance starting including a 3 Year CUPRA Care Pack and a €1,000 Deposit Contribution

CUPRA Leon from €309 per month

2.9% PCP Finance including a 3 Year CUPRA Care Pack and a €1,000 Deposit Contribution

 

*€1,000 deposit contribution available only on Volkswagen Financial Services Ireland Limited finance contracts. Offer available on new retail sales ordered from 15th April – 30th April 2024 and registered before 31st August 2024. Terms and conditions apply. See cupraofficial.ie.

These incredible offers make owning a CUPRA more accessible than ever, providing customers with the opportunity to drive home their dream car with flexibility on their purchase options.

The CUPRA ZER0 Limits Event is designed to provide an immersive and informative experience for visitors. Our knowledgeable CUPRA Masters will be on hand to answer questions, offer test drives, and guide customers through the features and benefits of each CUPRA model.

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to explore the world of CUPRA. Visit DMG MOTORS from the 15th – 30th April for the CUPRA ZER0 Limits Event, where performance meets perfection.

