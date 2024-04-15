FF select Fionán Bradlewy to contest local elections in South Inishowen

Fianna Fáil has selected Buncrana schoolteacher, Fionán Bradley, to contest the local elections in South Inishowen along with outgoing councillor, Paul Canning.

The party also selected sitting councillor, Martin McDermott, to run in North Inishowen.

Fionán Bradley says he will be seeking to retain the seat being vacated by long-serving Councillor, Rena Donaghey, who announced recently that she is not seeking re-election.

Pic – from left, Cllr Martin McDermott, Cllr Paul Canning, Senator Robbie Gallagher, Cllr Rena Donaghey, Fionán Bradley, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and Senator Niall Blaney.