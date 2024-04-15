Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
FF select Fionán Bradlewy to contest local elections in South Inishowen

Fianna Fáil has selected Buncrana schoolteacher, Fionán Bradley, to contest the local elections in South Inishowen along with outgoing councillor, Paul Canning.

The party also selected sitting councillor, Martin McDermott, to run in North Inishowen.

Fionán Bradley says he will be seeking to retain the seat being vacated by long-serving Councillor, Rena Donaghey, who announced recently that she is not seeking re-election.

 

Pic – from left, Cllr Martin McDermott, Cllr Paul Canning, Senator Robbie Gallagher, Cllr Rena Donaghey, Fionán Bradley, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and Senator Niall Blaney.

Top Stories

FF inishowen
News, Top Stories

FF select Fionán Bradlewy to contest local elections in South Inishowen

15 April 2024
News, Top Stories

DMG MOTORS announce the CUPRA ZER0 Limits Event taking place from April 15th – 30th.

15 April 2024
scoil íosagáin1
News, Top Stories

McConalogue expects construction go-ahead for Scoil Iosagain “within days”

15 April 2024
Waterside Theatre
News, Top Stories

Waterside Theatre and Arts Centre in Derry will close in June

15 April 2024
