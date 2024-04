The League of Ireland have confirmed that the SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture between Cork City and Finn Harps has been switched.

The game was originally scheduled for Turner’s Cross on Friday, 26 April at quarter to 8 but will now take place at Finn Park on the same date at 6pm.

The new kick-off time is subject to change to 7:45pm dependant on floodlight maintenance at Finn Park.

The return fixture will take place in July at Turner’s Cross.