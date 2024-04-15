Funeral on Tuesday of former Finn Harps chairman Derek Wilkinson

The funeral will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) of Derek Wilkinson, a former chairman of Finn Harps.

A hugely important figure with the club from the early 1970s, he held numerous positions and was also the club’s FAI Representative for many years.

A native of Creeslough, he had a car sales business in Bray before retiring in 2020. Over the years he clocked up countless miles travelling to watch his beloved Harps, and for many years hardly missed a home or away fixture.

A statement from Finn Harps said that everyone at the club was deeply saddened to hear of his passing and described him as being a true club legend.

His remains will arrive at St. John’s Church, Ballymore (outside Creeslough) at 6 p.m. on Monday 15th April 2024 to repose overnight.

His Service of Thanksgiving will be held there on Tuesday 16th April 2024 at 2.30 p.m. with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu, if desired to the Lake House Nursing Home, Comfort Fund, where Derek was so well cared for by the matron and staff of the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh C/O James Harkin, Funeral Director.