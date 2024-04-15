Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Funeral on Tuesday of former Finn Harps chairman Derek Wilkinson

Derek Wilkinson of Finn Harps. Photo by Sam Barnes/SportsfileTri

The funeral will take place tomorrow (Tuesday) of Derek Wilkinson, a former chairman of Finn Harps.

A hugely important figure with the club from the early 1970s, he held numerous positions and was also the club’s FAI Representative for many years.

A native of Creeslough, he had a car sales business in Bray before retiring in 2020. Over the years he clocked up countless miles travelling to watch his beloved Harps, and for many years hardly missed a home or away fixture.

A statement from Finn Harps said that everyone at the club was deeply saddened to hear of his passing and described him as being a true club legend.

His remains will arrive at St. John’s Church, Ballymore (outside Creeslough) at 6 p.m. on Monday 15th April 2024 to repose overnight.

His Service of Thanksgiving will be held there on Tuesday 16th April 2024 at 2.30 p.m. with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu, if desired to the Lake House Nursing Home, Comfort Fund, where Derek was so well cared for by the matron and staff of the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh C/O James Harkin, Funeral Director.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 April 2024
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

Residents call for speed reduction along the N56 amid rising safety concerns

15 April 2024
jimmy duffy
News, Audio, Top Stories

More importance needs to be given to local heritage – Jimmy Duffy

15 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-15 104319
Top Stories, News

Yellow wind warning in place for Derry and Tyrone

15 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 April 2024
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

Residents call for speed reduction along the N56 amid rising safety concerns

15 April 2024
jimmy duffy
News, Audio, Top Stories

More importance needs to be given to local heritage – Jimmy Duffy

15 April 2024
Screenshot 2024-04-15 104319
Top Stories, News

Yellow wind warning in place for Derry and Tyrone

15 April 2024
HSE logo
News, Top Stories

LUH among hospitals with largest staff increases

15 April 2024
patrick mcgowan
News, Top Stories

Cllr Patrick McGowan will contest upcoming local elections

15 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube