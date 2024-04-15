Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

McConalogue expects construction go-ahead for Scoil Iosagain “within days”

 

Minister Charlie McConalogue says confirmation to proceed to construction is imminent on a newbuild school for Scoil Iosagain in Buncrana.

Following on from confirmation of additional funding last week for the Department of Education’s school building programme, Minister McConalogue says he expects approval for the school to move to construction in the next few days.

Planning permission for a new school was granted in 2022 to replace the current school which, with over 750 pupils, is the largest primary school in Donegal.

 

***************************

Release in full –

 

Confirmation to proceed to construction for Scoil Iosagain imminent – McConalogue 

Donegal minister, Charlie McConalogue, says confirmation to proceed to construction is imminent on a newbuild school for Scoil Iosagain in Buncrana.

Following on from confirmation of additional funding last week for the Department of Education’s school building programme of €800 million, Minister McConalogue said: “I now expect the approval for the school to move to construction in the next few days.  I have been liaising closely with Minister Foley on an ongoing basis to ensure that Scoil Iosagain gets work started on site.   

“Planning permission for a new school was granted in 2022. Scoil Iosagain is the largest primary school in Donegal with over 750 pupils. The school is more than 100 years old and is in much need of a new build.”                                                         

“Massive work has been put in by all involved from the school to get to this stage, and I have been assured by Minister Foley that the final go ahead to proceed to construction is now imminent. I will continue to liaise with the school management and Minister Foley to ensure that the go-ahead is received, and that building work can start on this much needed new school as soon as possible,” added Minister McConalogue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

FF inishowen
News, Top Stories

FF select Fionán Bradlewy to contest local elections in South Inishowen

15 April 2024
News, Top Stories

DMG MOTORS announce CUPRA ZER0 Limits Event taking place from April 15th – 30th.

15 April 2024
scoil íosagáin1
News, Top Stories

McConalogue expects construction go-ahead for Scoil Iosagain “within days”

15 April 2024
Waterside Theatre
News, Top Stories

Waterside Theatre and Arts Centre in Derry will close in June

15 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

FF inishowen
News, Top Stories

FF select Fionán Bradlewy to contest local elections in South Inishowen

15 April 2024
News, Top Stories

DMG MOTORS announce CUPRA ZER0 Limits Event taking place from April 15th – 30th.

15 April 2024
scoil íosagáin1
News, Top Stories

McConalogue expects construction go-ahead for Scoil Iosagain “within days”

15 April 2024
Waterside Theatre
News, Top Stories

Waterside Theatre and Arts Centre in Derry will close in June

15 April 2024
C3 Security 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Security system first installed at Donegal Airport won’t be fully available in Dublin until 2025

15 April 2024
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Police investigate sustained assault of a woman in Derry

15 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube