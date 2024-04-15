McConalogue expects construction go-ahead for Scoil Iosagain “within days”

Minister Charlie McConalogue says confirmation to proceed to construction is imminent on a newbuild school for Scoil Iosagain in Buncrana.

Confirmation to proceed to construction for Scoil Iosagain imminent – McConalogue

Donegal minister, Charlie McConalogue, says confirmation to proceed to construction is imminent on a newbuild school for Scoil Iosagain in Buncrana.

Following on from confirmation of additional funding last week for the Department of Education’s school building programme of €800 million, Minister McConalogue said: “I now expect the approval for the school to move to construction in the next few days. I have been liaising closely with Minister Foley on an ongoing basis to ensure that Scoil Iosagain gets work started on site.

“Planning permission for a new school was granted in 2022. Scoil Iosagain is the largest primary school in Donegal with over 750 pupils. The school is more than 100 years old and is in much need of a new build.”

“Massive work has been put in by all involved from the school to get to this stage, and I have been assured by Minister Foley that the final go ahead to proceed to construction is now imminent. I will continue to liaise with the school management and Minister Foley to ensure that the go-ahead is received, and that building work can start on this much needed new school as soon as possible,” added Minister McConalogue.