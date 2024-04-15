North West 10k names Moya Brennan as Special Guest

The North West 10k Committee has confirmed that Donegal Person of the Year, Moya Brennan will be their Special Guest to officially fire the starting gun for the runners and walkers taking part in the charity event on Bank Holiday Monday the 6th of May. Last weekend Moya, a member of the internationally acclaimed music group Clannad, was the County’s 45th recipient of the prestigious Person of the Year honour at the Donegal Association Dublin’s Gala Dinner in the Burlington Hotel.

The Gweedore woman said she is delighted to accept the invitation from the North West 10k Committee to officially start the run on the 6th May in support of the three charities and is very much looking forward to the 27th staging of an event that has been running since 1996. “I am thrilled to have been invited to perform the honour of starting the North West 10k Charity Run and Walk on May 6th. I am very much looking forward to being in Letterkenny to support the charities and meeting those involved.”

The three benefitting charities this year are the Kilmacrennan, Termon, Gartan, Churchill and Trentagh Community First Responders, Cara House Family Resource Centre and the Letterkenny Community Childcare Centre.

North West 10k Chairperson Neil Martin said that having Moya Brennan as the special guest was very fitting as one of Donegal’s best known and most successful entertainers. “First of all the Committee is delighted that Moya has accepted our invitation to fire the starting gun on the May Bank Monday in Letterkenny. We congratulate her on being a most deserving recipient of the Donegal Person of the Year Award at the Dublin Donegal Association function last weekend. Moya and Clannad have been great ambassadors for Donegal all over the world. She is on tour in Germany at the moment so the schedule is still busy for her. So it’s great that Moya is able to be with us to start the race for the North West Committee and it’s a boost for our three charities as well. It’s been a tradition for the past number of years to invite the Donegal Person of the Year to be our special guest. ” Mr Martin said.

The North West 10k has raised over 931,000 euros since 1997, benefitting 38 charity organisations. Sponsorship cards are still available from committee members and the benefitting charities. Online entries are now being taken for the May 6th event by going to https://www.njuko.net/nw_10k_2024