Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

North West 10k names Moya Brennan as Special Guest

Moya Brennan Donegal Person of the Year with Elaine Caffrey and Kevin McFadden

The North West 10k Committee has confirmed that Donegal Person of the Year, Moya Brennan will be their Special Guest to officially fire the starting gun for the runners and walkers taking part in the charity event on Bank Holiday Monday the 6th of May. Last weekend Moya, a member of the internationally acclaimed music group Clannad, was the County’s 45th recipient of the prestigious Person of the Year honour at the Donegal Association Dublin’s Gala Dinner in the Burlington Hotel.

The Gweedore woman said she is delighted to accept the invitation from the North West 10k Committee to officially start the run on the 6th May in support of the three charities and is very much looking forward to the 27th staging of an event that has been running since 1996. “I am thrilled to have been invited to perform the honour of starting the North West 10k Charity Run and Walk on May 6th. I am very much looking forward to being in Letterkenny to support the charities and meeting those involved.”

The three benefitting charities this year are the Kilmacrennan, Termon, Gartan, Churchill and Trentagh Community First Responders, Cara House Family Resource Centre and the Letterkenny Community Childcare Centre.

North West 10k Chairperson Neil Martin said that having Moya Brennan as the special guest was very fitting as one of Donegal’s best known and most successful entertainers. “First of all the Committee is delighted that Moya has accepted our invitation to fire the starting gun on the May Bank Monday in Letterkenny. We congratulate her on being a most deserving recipient of the Donegal Person of the Year Award at the Dublin Donegal Association function last weekend. Moya and Clannad have been great ambassadors for Donegal all over the world. She is on tour in Germany at the moment so the schedule is still busy for her. So it’s great that Moya is able to be with us to start the race for the North West Committee and it’s a boost for our three charities as well. It’s been a tradition for the past number of years to invite the Donegal Person of the Year to be our special guest. ” Mr Martin said.

The North West 10k has raised over 931,000 euros since 1997, benefitting 38 charity organisations. Sponsorship cards are still available from committee members and the benefitting charities. Online entries are now being taken for the May 6th event by going to https://www.njuko.net/nw_10k_2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

bus eireann expressway
News, Top Stories

Bus Eireann pledge to introduce accessible busses on route from Derry to Galway

15 April 2024
FF inishowen
News, Top Stories

FF select Fionán Bradlewy to contest local elections in South Inishowen

15 April 2024
Untitled design
News, Top Stories

DMG MOTORS announce CUPRA ZER0 Limits Event taking place from April 15th – 30th.

15 April 2024
scoil íosagáin1
News, Top Stories

McConalogue expects construction go-ahead for Scoil Iosagain “within days”

15 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

bus eireann expressway
News, Top Stories

Bus Eireann pledge to introduce accessible busses on route from Derry to Galway

15 April 2024
FF inishowen
News, Top Stories

FF select Fionán Bradlewy to contest local elections in South Inishowen

15 April 2024
Untitled design
News, Top Stories

DMG MOTORS announce CUPRA ZER0 Limits Event taking place from April 15th – 30th.

15 April 2024
scoil íosagáin1
News, Top Stories

McConalogue expects construction go-ahead for Scoil Iosagain “within days”

15 April 2024
Waterside Theatre
News, Top Stories

Waterside Theatre and Arts Centre in Derry will close in June

15 April 2024
C3 Security 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Security system first installed at Donegal Airport won’t be fully available in Dublin until 2025

15 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube