Security system first installed at Donegal Airport won’t be fully available in Dublin until 2025

It’s emerged that a new security screening system being rolled out in Dublin Airport won’t be finished until late next year.

C3 machines, which remove the need for the 100ml liquid limit and separation of tech devices from hand luggage, are currently partially in place in both terminals.

It was expected Terminal 2 would be completed by the end of March, with Terminal 1 to follow soon after, but both deadlines have now been pushed out.

The new screening system is already fully in place in a number of Regional Airports ; Donegal was the first airport in the country to have it in place, and it’s also been rolled at Shannon, Kerry and Ireland West airports.

Donal Healy from Ireland West Airport says the machines speed up the security process…………….

