Two drivers in Donegal were found travelling under the influence of drugs yesterday.

The first motorist tested positive for cannabis on the Drugwipe 6S roadside testing device in Buncrana.

Meanwhile, in Letterkenny a second driver was arrested at a mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoint last night after showing positive for cocaine.

Their van was seized as a result of this and not having a licence, insurance or tax.

Gardaí say a summons and fixed charge penalty notice will follow.