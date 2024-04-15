Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Yellow wind warning in place for Derry and Tyrone

Derry and Tyrone are currently under a yellow wind warning with the rest of Northern Ireland and other parts of the UK.

The warning is in place until 10pm tonight.

The general public are advised that some disruption may be caused as a result.

