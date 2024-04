A Donegal Councillor is urging Eir to ensure internet access is restored to Malin Head as quickly as possible.

An outage was reported last Thursday, but when Clllr Albert Doherty contacted OpenEir this week, he was told that they are waiting for a contractor to erect two poles before they can erect necessary new cables.

Cllr Doherty says given the importance of online connectivity for education and work, it’s vital that the restoration of services is prioritised…….