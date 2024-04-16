60 PhD scholarships announced by ATU

60 PhD scholarships have been announced by Atlantic Technological University under the TU RISE scheme.



Atlantic Technological University (ATU) has launched 60 new PhD scholarships under the Technological University Research and Innovation Supporting Enterprise (TU RISE) scheme, which aims to builds research capacity between academia and regional enterprises in the west and northwest.

The scholarships cover a broad range of disciplines such as: Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering; AgriFood & AgriTech; Audiovisual & Creative; ICT & ICT Services; Life Sciences, MedTech & Medical Devices; Marine & Blue Economy; Renewable Energy, Climate Change Mitigation & Sustainability. Applications are now open. Please click here for the application form.

Scholarship recipients will build expertise in their field and develop stronger collaborations with regional enterprises aligned to Ireland’s Smart Specialisation Strategy and the Regional Enterprise Plans. They will become highly skilled researchers and proactively serve as a bridge between the university and enterprise through placements. The Higher Education Authority (HEA) TU RISE scheme is co-financed by the Government of Ireland and the European Union through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) via the Southern, Eastern & Midland Regional Programme 2021- 27 and the Northern & Western Regional Programme 2021-27.

Dr Orla Flynn, ATU President, says: “The TU Rise allocation underlines ATU’s commitment to advancing research and innovation across the northern and western region. The funding is extremely welcome and provides ATU with the resources to develop our own capacity, foster collaborations and grow our research community. I want to thank colleagues from both the HEA and the Northern and Western Regional Assembly for their support throughout this funding call.”

Dr John Bartlett, Head of Research and Principal Investigator, ATU TU RISE-Researcher Development, ATU, says: “We are delighted to launch 60 new PhD projects. The successful applicants will join our five Postgraduate Research Training Programmes (PRTPs) which were also launched today. These scholarships present an exciting and valuable set of opportunities to a new generation of postgraduate researchers who will be joining the ATU research and academic community, and also to the enterprises that they will be working with. Congratulations to the staff who have developed these projects and have won the €19.6m funding for them.”

Dr Des Foley, Acting Vice-President for Research and Innovation, ATU, adds: “This is an exciting time for research at ATU. These outward-looking scholarships give our staff and students the opportunity to have a profound and sustainable impact on our region as they link with enterprises from a cross-section of sectors and communities.”

For further information and to apply, please visit: www.atu.ie/TU-RISE For details on TU RISE, see: https://hea.ie/policy/he- reform/tu-research-and- innovation-supporting- enterprise-tu-rise-scheme/ Picture caption [Photo by Clive Wasson. No repro fee] Photo 1 Dr John Bartlett, Head of Research, ATU Sligo, announcing the 60 new PhD TU RISE scholarships which are now open for application.