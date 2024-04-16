Restaurants say the model they’re being forced to work with by Government, is making their businesses fail.

A new report shows an average of two restaurants have shut their doors for good each day this year… with 71 food-led hospitality business closures in February alone.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland says that’s coming at a cost – because the economic value of Ireland’s small, independent restaurants and cafes is being overlooked.

CEO Adrian Cummins says there’s been a range of extra costs piled on the sector this year – but VAT is the major sticking point: