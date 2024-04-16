Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Championship Preview – Donegal’s Peader Mogan & Jamie Brennan

Donegal and Derry meet for a third successive year in the championship this Saturday.

Celtic Park in Derry will host their quarter final fixture with the winner to play either Cavan or Tyrone in the provincial semi final.

Derry won the last two meetings against Donegal, in 2202 they had five points to spare in the All-Ireland series.

Both counties enter the championship having won their respective league finals at Croke Park.

St Naul’s Peader Mogan has been one of the most consistent players of the year so far for Donegal.

Peader has been telling Brendan Devenney he is enjoying his football under Jim McGuinness:

Bundoran’s Jamie Brennan told Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News that everyone is doing whatever is needed to be right for the championship:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris says Derry comments were taken out of context

16 April 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

Power restored to Buncrana

16 April 2024
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Limited access to Spencer Road due to insecure building

16 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Simon Harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris says Derry comments were taken out of context

16 April 2024
light energy BER electricity
News, Top Stories

Power restored to Buncrana

16 April 2024
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Limited access to Spencer Road due to insecure building

16 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 April 2024
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardaí investigating attempted theft in Carndonagh on Sunday

16 April 2024
dashcam
News, Top Stories

Gardaí appeal for dashcam footage in relation Moville criminal damage

16 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube