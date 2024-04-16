Championship Preview – Donegal’s Peader Mogan & Jamie Brennan

Donegal and Derry meet for a third successive year in the championship this Saturday.

Celtic Park in Derry will host their quarter final fixture with the winner to play either Cavan or Tyrone in the provincial semi final.

Derry won the last two meetings against Donegal, in 2202 they had five points to spare in the All-Ireland series.

Both counties enter the championship having won their respective league finals at Croke Park.

St Naul’s Peader Mogan has been one of the most consistent players of the year so far for Donegal.

Peader has been telling Brendan Devenney he is enjoying his football under Jim McGuinness:

Bundoran’s Jamie Brennan told Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News that everyone is doing whatever is needed to be right for the championship: