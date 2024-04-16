Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DMRT brave the elements in Lough Salt rescue

The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team were tasked by an Garda Síochana to assist a walker who sustained a lower leg injury on Lough Salt over the weekend.

The alarm was raised around 1:20pm on Saturday afternoon, and the team made their way to the casualty using location technology and with the assistance of others in the walking group.

The team stabilized the injured leg and sent the remainder of the walking group down the mountain as the weather deteriorated.

As the second rescue team made their way to assist with the evacuation, they had gotten caught in a heavy hail shower.

However, they were able to secure the casualty in the stretcher and proceed to descend the hill.

As the weather continued to worsen, the team were forced off the path as it was unsuitable for transporting the stretcher, and had to take several detours to safely transport the casualty down.

Callout coordinators at the base of the mountain requested an ambulance.

The casualty was successfully transported off the hill and taken to hospital for further treatment.

The team stood down at 17:50pm.

Advertisement

