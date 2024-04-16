Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Givan outlines progress on school projects in West Tyrone

The North’s Education Minister has promised to give an update to West Tyrone MLA Maoliosa McHugh on the need for more capacity at Knockavoe Special Education School in Strabane.

Minister Paul Givan gave Mr McHugh an update on education projects in West Tyrone, including confirmation that works at Gaelscoil Ui Dochartaigh in Strabane will be complete in June of this year, while work is progressing on the Strule Education Campus in Omagh, the biggest education project currently underway in Northern Ireland.

Mr Givan also outlined progress on a number of other school projects in the area…….

