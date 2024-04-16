Harris says Derry comments were taken out of context

The Taoiseach says comments he made regarding “his generation” being “more familiar” with Berlin and Paris than they are with Belfast or Derry have been taken completely out of context.

Simon Harris made the comments as he addressed the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly yesterday.

A number of Sinn Fein TDs were critical on social media, saying his remarks were “partitionist and insulting.”

However the Taoiseach says most people will agree with him, and his point was there needs to be more cross-border co-operation: