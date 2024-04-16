Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

RSA to spend extra €3 million on road safety efforts

The Road Safety Authority is to spend an extra €3 million this year, funding road safety campaigns and education programmes.

Work will also be fast-tracked to resolve technical and legal issues, so cameras can identify mobile phone use and seatbelt wearing as offences.

It’s part of a range of actions agreed during a high-level meeting with RSA chiefs, Taoiseach Simon Harris, and the Ministers for Transport and Justice – in response to the rising level of deaths on our roads.

Simon Harris has announced that work on a multi-million euro rollout of road safety campaigns and education programmes will begin immediately – funded by money from the organisation’s reserves.

The RSA will also identify funding needs for the remainder of the year – and the Gardaí will be asked to make available their ongoing enforcement plans.

Legislative change will also be implemented – if required – to resolve issues around the sharing of collision data.

The meeting also noted Garda Commissioner Drew Harris’ intention to increase manpower in roads policing.

The Taoiseach also confirmed he’d chair a meeting of the Government’s Ministerial Road Safety Committee in the coming weeks to ensure urgent progress on these and other actions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

atu grad
News, Top Stories

60 PhD scholarships announced by ATU

16 April 2024
436817728_745418977725889_4702266710329824522_n
News, Top Stories

DMRT brave the elements in Lough Salt rescue

16 April 2024
restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

71 food-led hospitality business closures in February

16 April 2024
RSA-Logo
News, Top Stories

RSA to spend extra €3 million on road safety efforts

16 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

atu grad
News, Top Stories

60 PhD scholarships announced by ATU

16 April 2024
436817728_745418977725889_4702266710329824522_n
News, Top Stories

DMRT brave the elements in Lough Salt rescue

16 April 2024
restaurant
News, Audio, Top Stories

71 food-led hospitality business closures in February

16 April 2024
RSA-Logo
News, Top Stories

RSA to spend extra €3 million on road safety efforts

16 April 2024
ErnACT 1
News, Top Stories

Potential uses for AI in the public sector being examined in Buncrana this week

16 April 2024
Knockavoe School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Givan outlines progress on school projects in West Tyrone

16 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube