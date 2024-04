A rear window of a vacant property in Oaklands Park, Letterkenny was smashed in a bid to steal a copper cylinder.

It happened on Monday, the 8th of April, between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

Entry was gained but the attempt was ultimately abandoned.

The property was water damaged on the inside as a result.

Gardaí are asking those who may have observed suspicious activity in the area that day to make contact with Letterkenny station.