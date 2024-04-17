Business Matters, Ep 190: Back to Gweedore from the Middle East with Helen Burke of Teambase Ireland

In this episode of Business Matters on Highland Radio with Chris Ashmore, we hear about a Donegal woman who returned to her native Gweedore after spending more than a decade in the insurance industry in the Middle East.
Helen Burke is the founder of Teambase Ireland whose business centres around simplifying and automating insurance administration business processes to enable insurance brokers to become more efficient, profitable, customer centric and innovative.
Listen here:
Podcast: Play in new window | Download