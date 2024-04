Candidate in the Milford electoral area has called on the post office service to ensure that a new tender is issued for Rathmullen.

The post office there closed its doors last week, when its owners retired after over 50 years of operation.

Customers now must to travel to Ramelton to carry out their business.

Sinn Fein’s Maria Doherty says it’s now up to post office service to ensure the premises is re-opened, as many older people depend on it: