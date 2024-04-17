Chance to save the North West Simon Community was missed – Deputy Pringle

The North West Simon Community is ceasing operations as it was unable to secure additional funding.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle is the Chairperson of the North West Simon Community board.

He says the organisation has been running off the back of reserve funding to maintain services for the last few years but unfortunately the situation has become unresolvable and the chance has been missed to save it.

He added however, tenancies that were in place through the voluntary housing bodies will be protected: