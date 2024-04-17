Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Concerns raised surrounding regional disparity for cancer care

Midlands North West European Candidate, Senator Lisa Chambers has responded to an open letter penned from leading cancer clinicians to the Taoiseach on the disparity of cancer care in different regions in the country.

The letter called for vital improvements at University Hospital Galway, stating that cancer care has to compete with emergency medicine impacting care provided to those who travel to Galway from the west and north west of Ireland.

Senator Chambers says the statistic surrounding worsening survival rates was her largest concern, especially given the rates in the north-west compared to the east of Ireland:

