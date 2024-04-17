€25,000 for Energey Master Plan for Milford, Kerrykeel, Ramelton and Rathmullan

€25,000 in SEAI funding is being made available for an Energy Master Plan for the Milford, Kerrykeel, Ramelton and Rathmullan areas.

The evidence-based study will outline the current use of energy in the area, the future growth of energy demand and will presents opportunities for decarbonising projects to achieve carbon emissions reductions, as well as cost savings for businesses, homes and communities.

Once completed the plan will provide a solid basis for grant applications for businesses, homes and community groups in the area for funding relating to micro-generation of electricity, such as solar panel installation and other renewable energy projects.

Independent election candidate, Declan Meehan says it will be of significant benefit to the four towns and will complement existing regeneration plans in Milford, Rathmullan and Ramelton, in particular.