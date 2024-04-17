Minister denies ‘lack of urgency’ claims surrounding progress on Scoil Iosagain newbuild

A Donegal Deputy questioned Education Minister Norma Foley on when construction will be fit to proceed at Scoil Iosagain in Buncrana.

Planning permission was successfully reinstated recently after it had expired to due delays in progressing the tender and contract.

On Monday Minister Charlie McConalogue said confirmation to proceed to construction is imminent for the school.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn told the Dáil last night that action must happen now given the conditions teachers and students face on a daily basis:

Minister Foley has denied claims surrounding the lack of urgency:

