Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Minister denies ‘lack of urgency’ claims surrounding progress on Scoil Iosagain newbuild

A Donegal Deputy questioned Education Minister Norma Foley on when construction will be fit to proceed at Scoil Iosagain in Buncrana.

Planning permission was successfully reinstated recently after it had expired to due delays in progressing the tender and contract.

On Monday Minister Charlie McConalogue said confirmation to proceed to construction is imminent for the school.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn told the Dáil last night that action must happen now given the conditions teachers and students face on a daily basis:

Minister Foley has denied claims surrounding the lack of urgency:

The debate in full:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor fears a patient will die because of pressures gripping LUH

17 April 2024
This week’s guest, Helen Burke of Team Base Ireland in Gweedore
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 190: Back to Gweedore from the Middle East with Helen Burke of Teambase Ireland

17 April 2024
rathmullen post office
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for new tender to be issued for Rathmullen post office

17 April 2024
simon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chance to save the North West Simon Community was missed – Deputy Pringle

17 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor fears a patient will die because of pressures gripping LUH

17 April 2024
This week’s guest, Helen Burke of Team Base Ireland in Gweedore
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 190: Back to Gweedore from the Middle East with Helen Burke of Teambase Ireland

17 April 2024
rathmullen post office
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for new tender to be issued for Rathmullen post office

17 April 2024
simon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chance to save the North West Simon Community was missed – Deputy Pringle

17 April 2024
computer doctor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised surrounding regional disparity for cancer care

17 April 2024
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

NI Health Minister questioned on re-installation of Cross-Border Healthcare Directive scheme

17 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube