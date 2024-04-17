Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

NI Health Minister questioned on re-installation of Cross-Border Healthcare Directive scheme

West Tyrone MLA Nicola Brogan has asked Health Minister Robin Swann when he intends to re-instate the Cross-Border Healthcare Directive scheme to help address elective care waiting lists in the north.

Under the scheme, people can be referred to available beds in the Republic, a similar initiative to the National Treatment Purchase Fund on this side of the border.

She was speaking after Mr Swann told the Assembly he remains committed to cross border cooperation on health, and is in regular contact with Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Minister Swann said he expects cooperation to be enhanced in the future:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 April 2024
luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor fears a patient will die because of pressures gripping LUH

17 April 2024
This week’s guest, Helen Burke of Team Base Ireland in Gweedore
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 190: Back to Gweedore from the Middle East with Helen Burke of Teambase Ireland

17 April 2024
rathmullen post office
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for new tender to be issued for Rathmullen post office

17 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 April 2024
luh new 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor fears a patient will die because of pressures gripping LUH

17 April 2024
This week’s guest, Helen Burke of Team Base Ireland in Gweedore
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, News, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 190: Back to Gweedore from the Middle East with Helen Burke of Teambase Ireland

17 April 2024
rathmullen post office
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for new tender to be issued for Rathmullen post office

17 April 2024
simon
News, Audio, Top Stories

Chance to save the North West Simon Community was missed – Deputy Pringle

17 April 2024
computer doctor
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised surrounding regional disparity for cancer care

17 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube