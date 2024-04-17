NI Health Minister questioned on re-installation of Cross-Border Healthcare Directive scheme

West Tyrone MLA Nicola Brogan has asked Health Minister Robin Swann when he intends to re-instate the Cross-Border Healthcare Directive scheme to help address elective care waiting lists in the north.

Under the scheme, people can be referred to available beds in the Republic, a similar initiative to the National Treatment Purchase Fund on this side of the border.

She was speaking after Mr Swann told the Assembly he remains committed to cross border cooperation on health, and is in regular contact with Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Minister Swann said he expects cooperation to be enhanced in the future: