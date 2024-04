Gardai in Donegal are once again warning that speed on the road kills.

It’s after the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit detected a vehicle travelling at 137KPH in a 100KPH zone this morning and another travelling at 123KPH in the same area.

Both motorists have been fined €160 and hit with 3 penalty points.

Another driver has been fined €120 and received 3 penalty points for driving while using their mobile phone.

Gardai say no one is invincible and every road user is vulnerable on the roads.