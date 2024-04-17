Ulster U20 Semi Final line up confirmed

Donegal will face Derry in the semi final of the Ulster U20 Championship at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey next Wednesday.

Derry came through their quarter final beating Cavan 1-11 to 0-7 at Owenbeg.

Oisin Doherty scored 1-4 for the Oak Leaf county.

Monaghan will be Tyrone’s opponents in the other semi final at Healy Park in Omagh next week.

The Farney men beat Armagh in their quarter final 1-15 to 0-13 at the Athletics Grounds.

Stephen Mooney scored 0-10 for Monaghan, nine of which came via frees.