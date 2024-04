Concerns are growing for the welfare of the Abdi family who were last seen in Derry on Sunday.

A total of eight people are missing, these are 18 year old Hassan, 6 year old Milhan, 9 year old Mushaq, 13 year old Reyan, 10 year old Roman, 11 year old Ruweda and 45 year old Saadiya.

The family may have travelled to England, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Some of the family members are photographed above.