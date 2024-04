Derry booked an Ulster U20 Championship semi final with Donegal as they disposed of Cavan by seven points in Owenebeg on Tuesday evening.

Donegal will have home advantage in Ballybofey and Derry boss Hugh McGrath has been telling Michael McMullan they will need improvement if they are to take a win at MacCumhaill Park.

https://highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Hugh-McGrath-post-Cavan.mp3